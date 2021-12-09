Podcasts
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “The Kardashian Curse” | Episode 45

Lore’l breaks down the Kardasian curse to Eva, one relationship at a time. They undress the detailed downfall of some of the men connected to the Kardashian-Jenner clan and if it’s real. The duo also talk about exploring ethical non-monogamous relationships and tips on how to approach it.

The Final Question To Undress got real!

