Dr. Fauci Predicts How The Omicron Variant Will Change The Pandemic [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

With the holiday season among us, many people across the world are traveling to be with family. Those plans also unfortunately play a major role in the spread of COVID-19 and its recent Omicron variant, causing new cases daily and even death during what’s supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year.

We got Dr. Fauci to call in for some much-needed advice on what to expect from the future of the virus and the best way to protect ourselves.

Fauci takes a moment to give us a breakdown of Omicron’s origins, but also makes sure to remind us all that delta is still the prime variant that’s causing infection at the highest rate. In addition to confirming the benefits of booster shots and even getting honest about his biggest concern with the pandemic in general, we surely had a great conversation with the President’s Chief Medical Advisor that is sure to provide some vital information.

Listen to our latest interview with Dr. Fauci below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

 

was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close