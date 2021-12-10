Arts & Entertainment
Idris Elba Is Knuckles In Trailer To ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’

Nintendo loyalists meanwhile are still waiting on an actual 'Super Mario Bros.' film, b...

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 x Knuckles

Source: Paramount / Paramount Pictures

While we await to see if Idris Elba will finally become the first Black James Bond now that Daniel Craig is done with the role, you’ll be glad to know that he’s keeping busy beating down on an 90’s video game icon.

Last night during the Game Awards 2021, we got the official trailer to Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and while it was cute to see the introduction of Tails into the franchise, fans were excited to see the bully known as Knuckles make his cinematic debut. Voiced by Stringer Bell himself (Idris Elba), Knuckles lays the smacketh down on Sonic as he’s down with the evil Dr. Ivo Robotnik (Jim Carrey). Though Knuckles is a rival of Sonic in the video game series, he does at time become a friend so it should be interesting to see how this ends as Dr. Ivo Robotnik looks to takeover the world with a new source of power that’s seemingly one huge infinity stone.

While we never figured Knuckles to be one to have the deep voice of a Black man like this, we’re not mad at it. Should make him a hit with female hedgehogs out there.

While the world wasn’t exactly clamoring for a sequel to 2020’s Sonic The Hedgehog movie, the film did gross a respectable $319 million worldwide, so naturally the cast that made the first film a hit returns for a follow-up and another big paycheck. We ain’t mad at that.

Check out the trailer to Sonic the Hedgehog 2 below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it drops April 8, 2022.

Idris Elba Is Knuckles In Trailer To ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Sonic the Hedgehog

Close