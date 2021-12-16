Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Today’s “Gary’s Tea” focuses on two polar opposite celebrity relationships: one that’s reportedly just beginning and another that’s clearly come to an end — well, at least we hope it has to avoid any further embarrassment!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The latter pair is of course none other than Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, who share a three-year-old daughter together and have been trying to make things work despite Thompson’s proclivity for cheating. The latest infidelity incident might’ve even led to the birth of a child, and you’ll be surprised to hear how Thompson is defending himself against alleged new baby momma Maralee Nichols.

NeNe Leakes on the other hand is getting into something new, with rumors that she’s began dating African fashion entrepreneur Nyonisela Sioh. It’s all still alleged at the moment, but if so we’re glad that she’s managing to move on after losing Gregg.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get all the info in “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Gary Has All The Tea On NeNe Leakes’ Alleged New Boyfriend! [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com