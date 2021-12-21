Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Tests Positive For COVID-19

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Baltimore county executive calls out code violations at Kushner properties

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski has tested positive for COVID-19.

He confirmed the news in a tweet saying he’s feeling fine and the positive result came from a PCR test he took as part of his regular testing regimen.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The county executive has been vaccinated and has also gotten his booster shot. He said he is currently quarantining and working from home. He is also working with the health department to notify any close contacts.

“This is a critical reminder of the challenges we all continue (to) face amid the highly contagious Omicron variant,” he said.

The county executive is encouraging Marylanders to get vaccinated and boosted.

This comes after Governor Larry Hogan announced he has COVID-19 after receiving a positive PCR test Monday night.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Tests Positive For COVID-19  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

NYPD Rookie Cop Under Investigation For Giving Her…

While the officers in attendance might've enjoyed the raunchy moment at Rory Dolan’s bar, customers who weren't bout the blue…
01.06.10

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Calls Out Joe Manchin’s Obstruction…

Pressley said that by obstructing the president's agenda, Manchin was obstructing the people's agenda.  
03.01.09
8 items

Congressional Moment Of Silence Held For The 800,000…

On Tuesday, congressional leaders held a moment of silence on the U.S. Capitol steps to honor the at least 800,156…
01.01.70

Despite Economic Recovery, Black Workers Continue To Experience…

While the economy is gradually rebounding, a new poll found that some Black people are still struggling. According to the November Temperature Check…
01.01.70

Former ’19 Kids And Counting’ Star Josh Duggar…

Josh Duggar, a former reality star that appeared on TLC's hit family-oriented series '19 Kids & Counting,' has been convicted…
01.01.70

PlayStation Exec Gets The Axe From Sony Following…

A now-former senior vice president for Sony that worked in engineering at the PlayStation Network has been busted in a…
02.01.99

CEO Fires 900 Employees Via Zoom Call

The canned workers were then informed that they could expect a message from human resources detailing severance and benefits.
01.01.70

Black Men In Denver Are Committing Suicide At…

Since 2013, suicide amongst Black men in Colorado has nearly doubled from 10.2 suicides per 100,000 people to 20.2 suicides…
01.01.70

KK-Karen Claims She’s ‘Being Terrorized’ By Black People…

If the privileged, entitled and often dangerous white women we not-so-affectionately call “Karens” have nothing else, they have the nerve.…
01.01.70

Kentucky Journalist Becomes 3rd Black Woman In A…

After 2020 saw a second consecutive Black beauty crowned as Miss USA with Mississippi's own Asya Branch, it's now happening…
09.11.93
Close