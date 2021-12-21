Two Men Charged With Shooting Baltimore Police Officer Held Without Bail

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The two men responsible for shooting and putting a Baltimore police officer in the ICU have been ordered to be held without bail.

Elliot Knox and Travon Shaw face attempted murder charges in the shooting of Officer Keona Holly last Thursday. They’re also facing murder charges in the shooting death of Justin Johnson, who they killed hours later.

Police said Holley was in her patrol car on Pennington Avenue in Curtis Bay at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday when she was ambushed and shot. She remains in grave condition at Shock Trauma.

About two hours after Holley was shot, Johnson was fatally shot on Lucia Avenue in Yale Heights.

Both men were arrested on Friday. Police were able to recover a vehicle of interest based on surveillance video and two guns believed to have been used in both shootings.

