Move over Red Table Talk and make some room for Tina Lawson!

Richard Lawson And Tina Knowles Lawson Launch WACO Theater Grand Opening - Arrivals

Source: Greg Doherty / Getty

Move over Red Table Talk and make some room for Tina Lawson! The mother of the mogul Beyoncé has a new talk show premiering on Facebook this Wednesday at 5pm PT.  The name of the show is “Talks with Mama Tina”, and from the looks of the promotional video the show will include a plethora of interesting celebrity guests such as Chloe and Halle Bailey, Kevin Hart, Kelly Rowland, and Storm Reid to name a few and not to mention some good food.

In the promotional video, you can see Ms. Tina sashaying through her beautiful home while guiding her guests to either an elaborate living area or a swanky dining table where they seem to throw down on some good ole’ southern gumbo made by Ms. Tina herself. The show seems warm and very inviting. If the intent was to make you feel like you’re sitting on your mother’s couch or at her dinner table having a deep discussion, then we believe the intent was nailed.

Ms. Tina eagerly posted the promo video to her Instagram account and expressed just how excited she is about this new venture.  “I’m so excited to announce the launch of my new @wetheculture

@Facebookwatch show “Talks With Mama Tina” where I’ve invited some of my favorite people over to my home and have a talk with me. I loved filming this show and sitting down with so many amazing people because we got to have such honest heartfelt conversations and I got to make them my famous GUMBO!”

The theme song of the show was created by Derek Dixie and performed by Beyoncé and her children.  Catch the show tomorrow on Facebook.com/mstinaknowleslawson at 5pm PST.  For more information on the show, visit Ms. Tina’s Facebook page.

Beyonce Sings The Theme Song For Mama Tina's New FB Watch Show  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

tina lawson

Close