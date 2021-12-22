NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Says He’s Not Shutting Down Season Despite The Omarion

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

It was announced earlier this week that the NHL would be suspending their season due to the spike in COVID-19 infections in the U.S., but don’t expect the NBA to follow suit even though a slew of games have already been postponed due to players catching the Rona.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

According to Deadline, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has made it clear that the season will continue to push forward even as the Omicron virus runs rampant across the world and has been shown to infect even the fully vaccinated. “No plans right now to pause the season,” Silver told host Malika Andrews on ESPN’s NBA Today. “We’ve, of course, looked at all the options, but frankly we’re having trouble coming up with what the logic would be behind pausing right now.”

Though the new Omicron variant has been shown to only give mild symptoms when it infects fully vaccinated people, an unvaccinated man in Texas became its first fatalityh just a day ago.

While many would understand if Silver decided to shut down the season for a minute, it would probably happen after their highly anticipated Christmas Day schedule which tends to attract millions of viewers who kick it at home after a night of Christmas Eve partying. Knowing that COVID waves are more likely to become a reoccurring theme than not, Silver subscribes to the belief that “This virus will not be eradicated and we’re going to have to learn to live with it.”

He might be right.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

By Tuesday night 84 of the league’s 450 players had already been put on “Safety and Health” protocols due to their COVID-19 status. Though Adam Silver won’t commit to suspending the current season, we wouldn’t be surprised if the league decides to cut down the number of people allowed to enter arenas or something to that effect.

Do y’all think that Silver should put a halt to the 2021-2022 NBA season or is he right that we learn to live with a virus that continues to mutate? Let us know in the comments section below.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Says He’s Not Shutting Down Season Despite The Omarion was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9: