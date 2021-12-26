Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity NewsActors

‘Sistas’ Stars KJ Smith And Skyh Alvester Black Engaged Over Christmas!

Congratulations to "Sistas" stars KJ Smith and Skyh Alvester Black as the actors got engaged over the Christmas holiday!

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
2021 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Congratulations to KJ Smith and Skyh Alvester Black as the two got engaged over Christmas! The stars of Tyler Perry’s hit BET show, Sistas, shared the news on social media yesterday, with Black taking to Instagram to post a video of KJ’s new ring and photos from their special moment.

“VERY SPECIAL 🎄💍,” the actor captioned the video he posted yesterday while adding Chris Brown’s version of “This Christmas” as the video’s soundtrack.

Black also took to Instagram today to share photos from their special moment, posting an IG photo carousel of himself on one knee as he popped the big question and the very moment that his new fiancé accepted his proposal. “Complete …thank you God🙏🏽,” he wrote. Check it out below. 

The Sistas stars first went public with their relationship in early September and set the Internet ablaze when fans realized how good these two looked together! Not only do they give us major eye candy on-screen, off-screen they’ve given us style, body, and relationship goals! Just last month, Skyh told us how his now fiancé, and “love of his life” helped him become a leading man simply by how she interacted on the Sistas set with the cast and crew. “How she really was so open and said, ‘Hi. Welcome.” she was the exemplary leading woman. Don’t let her know, but I was feeling her back then,” he told us, continuing by saying that his attraction to KJ started on “day one.”

So sweet! Congratulations to Skyh Alvester Black and KJ Smith!

Don’t miss… 

Skyh Black Says Girlfriend KJ Smith Taught Him How To Be A Leading Man By Being An ‘Exemplary Leading Lady’

Red Carpet Recap: HB’s Editors Break Down The Best & Worst Dressed At The 2021 Soul Train Awards

‘Sistas’ Stars KJ Smith And Skyh Alvester Black Engaged Over Christmas!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Some Twitter Users Were Really Excited To Receive…

Jones tweeted she was touched by the posts.  
12.26.14

The Origin Story Of American Christmas Traditions

On June 28, 1870, Congress passed the law that turned Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, Independence Day, and Thanksgiving Day into…
12.27.14

New NASA Space Telescope Is A ‘Christmas Gift…

It has taken 25 years of planning and preparation for the James Webb Space Telescope to finally reach this moment.
03.10.14

Kim Potter Found Guilty Over Shooting & Killing…

Ex-officer, Kim Potter from Minnesota was found guilty on two counts of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting Daunte…
01.01.70

University Of Utah Investigates Alleged KKK Campus Recruiting,…

University of Utah administrators are looking into two incidents: One where a Black student said they found feces spread over…
01.01.70

Biden Deferring Student Loan Payments Again Falls Short…

President Biden's extension of a moratorium on federal student loan debt payments falls short of demands to cancel it altogether…
01.01.70

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Says He’s Not Shutting…

By Tuesday night 84 of the leagues 450 players had already been put on "Safety and Health" protocols due to…
01.01.70

Missionaries Abducted In Haiti Describe How They Escaped…

The remaining missionaries from the group of 17 that were kidnapped for ransom in Haiti in October reportedly escaped their…
01.01.70

Former MTV Reality Star Arrested For Alleged Brutal…

Connor Smith, a former contestant on the MTV reality dating series 'Are You the One?,' is facing some serious accusations…
01.01.70

NYPD Rookie Cop Under Investigation For Giving Her…

While the officers in attendance might've enjoyed the raunchy moment at Rory Dolan’s bar, customers who weren't bout the blue…
01.06.10
Close