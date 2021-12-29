Local
Baltimore's Inner Harbor

Source: Richard T. Nowitz / Getty

The popular “dollar days” promotion by the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore  is making its return to the city.

Attractions are hosting their own promotions for “Downtown Discovery Days.” The promotions run from January 3-14. The event used to be just two days.

Here are the promotions being offered:

  • National Aquarium: Free admission January 3-14. Advance registration required.
  • National Great Blacks in Wax: $1 admission for all visitors on January 6, 7, 8, and 9.
  • Historic Ships in Baltimore: Free children’s tickets (14 and under) for every paying adult
  • Maryland Center for History and Culture: Free admission for all on January 5, 6, 7, and 8, and 12, 13, and 14.
  • Maryland Science Center: Free admission for children ages 3-12 on January 7, 8, and 9. Must be accompanied by a paying adult.
  • Mount Vernon Place Conservancy and the Washington Monument: Free museum admission and $6 access to climb the Washington Monument on January 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9, and 12, 13, and 14.

  • Baltimore Museum of Industry: Free admission for all on January 8. Timed tickets may be reserved in advance, or at the door on a first-come, first-served basis. Free onsite parking is also available.
  • Port Discovery Children’s Museum: $10 admission (50% off) on January 9, and $2 admission on January 12.

For more information, click here. More promotions could be offered.

Source: CBS Baltimore

“Dollar Days” Return To Downtown Baltimore Attractions  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Close