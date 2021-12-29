Local
HomeLocal

3 Maryland Counties Out Of Rapid Tests. Here’s Where To Get PCR Test

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Swabs In The Asl Drive-In, Cases Increase In Lazio

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

A surge in cases has people rushing to get tested for COVID-19, but they may be out of luck if they’re looking for a rapid test.

Three Maryland counties announced Tuesday that they are out of rapid tests. It’s unclear when they will stock back up.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Baltimore, Anne Arundel and Howard Counties said they are also out of COVID-19 home tests.

However, county-provided PCR tests are still available. Here’s where to find them:

Baltimore County

Liberty Family Resource Center: Open Monday and Friday 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. 3525 Resource Drive Randallstown, Maryland 21133

Drumcastle Government Center: Open Tuesday and Thursday 4 to 6:30 p.m. 6401 York Road Baltimore, Maryland 21121

Dundalk Health Center: Open Wednesday 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m 7700 Dunmanway Dundalk, Maryland 21222

Anne Arundel County

Baymeadow Parking Lot: Open Monday and Wednesday 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Annapolis Exchange: Open Tuesdays and Thursdays 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Lula Scott Community Center (backdoor): Mondays 9:00 a.m – 10:00 a.m.

Howard County

Ascend One Building: Open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., 8930 Stanford Blvd. Columbia, MD 21045

Mobile Testing: Open seven days a week, 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. (unless otherwise noted) Click here for the complete schedule and locations.

Source: CBS Baltimore

3 Maryland Counties Out Of Rapid Tests. Here’s Where To Get PCR Test  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Being Behind Bars Cuts More Years Off Black…

Researchers found that Black Americans who have spent time behind bars were 65% more likely to die prematurely than their…
02.24.17

Mutual Aid Fund Provides Financial Support To Former…

Many of those who were once young organizers are now of advanced age, some spending substantial portions of their lives…
05.11.16

Some Twitter Users Were Really Excited To Receive…

Jones tweeted she was touched by the posts.  
12.26.14

The Origin Story Of American Christmas Traditions

On June 28, 1870, Congress passed the law that turned Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, Independence Day, and Thanksgiving Day into…
12.27.14

New NASA Space Telescope Is A ‘Christmas Gift…

It has taken 25 years of planning and preparation for the James Webb Space Telescope to finally reach this moment.
03.10.14

Kim Potter Found Guilty Over Shooting & Killing…

Ex-officer, Kim Potter from Minnesota was found guilty on two counts of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting Daunte…
01.01.70

University Of Utah Investigates Alleged KKK Campus Recruiting,…

University of Utah administrators are looking into two incidents: One where a Black student said they found feces spread over…
01.01.70

Biden Deferring Student Loan Payments Again Falls Short…

President Biden's extension of a moratorium on federal student loan debt payments falls short of demands to cancel it altogether…
01.01.70

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Says He’s Not Shutting…

By Tuesday night 84 of the leagues 450 players had already been put on "Safety and Health" protocols due to…
01.01.70

Missionaries Abducted In Haiti Describe How They Escaped…

The remaining missionaries from the group of 17 that were kidnapped for ransom in Haiti in October reportedly escaped their…
01.01.70
Close