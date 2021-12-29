Style & Fashion
Lori Harvey Shows Off Her Curves In A Sexy ‘Green Shell’ Dress

Lori Harvey took to Instagram to show off her curvy figure in a super sexy green shell dress from GCDS.

amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021 - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Lori Harvey gave her Instagram followers a few new pictures to swoon over this week and we’re loving it!

Earlier today, the 24-year-old model and social influencer showed off her curvy figure in a sexy green shell dress and jacket from GCDS. Styled by wardrobe stylist Maeve Reilly, the look is straight from FW21 and looked stunning on Lori as she gave us different angles in her IG carousel.

Lori paired the green dress and jacket with a matching green handbag and green tie-up heels. She wore her long, dark brown locs in loose curls and parted down the middle to frame her face. “Tinkerbell 🧚,” she captioned the photo set for her 4 million IG followers. Check it out below.

😍😍😍😍😍 YES,” Lori’s friend and singer Justine Skye commented on the IG photos while another follower wrote, “this color on you 😍😍😍😍.”

But this gorgeous green ensemble wasn’t the only time SKN by LH founder turned heads on Instagram this week. On Tuesday, the socialite gave her followers a close look at the new Burberry Lola bag when she shared two new photos of herself posing with the purse and a brown trench coat from the luxury label. “I love trench coat weather and #TheLolaBag is the perfect staple piece you need in your collection @burberry #ad,” Harvey captioned the shot.

Check it out below.

As the new face of Burberry, Harvey modeled the quilted bag to perfection. She accessorized with thin gold hoop earrings and kept her manicure and makeup simple, rocking a classic French mani and neutral makeup while wearing her hair in medium-sized box braids. For her shoes, she rocked brown pointed-toe pumps and served face as she posed for the classic shot.

We just can’t get enough of Lori’s trendy style!

Lori Harvey Shows Off Her Curves In A Sexy 'Green Shell' Dress  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Lori Harvey

