Jeffrey Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Found Guilty On 5 of 6 Charges In Sex Abuse Trial

After a longstanding saga sparked by the shocking revelation of an underage sex ring spearheaded by late media tycoon and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, justice has finally been served for his associate and co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell after a jury found her guilty on five out of six charges in her highly-publicized sex abuse trial.

Maxwell, 60, was found guilty on charges of sex trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and three related counts of conspiracy. She was acquitted on one charge of enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts.

“The trial was widely seen as the courtroom reckoning that Mr. Epstein never had because he was found dead in a Manhattan jail August 2019 while awaiting his own trial.

Once expected to last up to six weeks, Ms. Maxwell’s trial moved quickly as the government pared its witness list and presented a case over 10 days that centered on four women who testified they had been abused by Mr. Epstein as teenagers. Two of the women testified that Mr. Epstein started engaging in sex acts with them when they were only 14 years old: one said Ms. Maxwell was sometimes present in the encounters and the other said Ms. Maxwell had molested her directly by touching her breasts.

The accusers depicted Ms. Maxwell, a former socialite, as a kind of mentor and big sister — a picture of elegance and sophistication, one recalled — who took them shopping and to the movies in what prosecutors said was a ploy to build trust. Then she played a key role normalizing sexualized massages with Mr. Epstein that, in some cases, led to years of sexual abuse.”

Maxwell faces up to 65 years in prison. We’ll keep you updated on the sentencing.

