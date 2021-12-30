Local
HomeLocal

34-Year-Old Woman Fatally Shot In Northwest Baltimore

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Federal judge overseeing Baltimore Police consent decree says defunding the police is not an option

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

A 34-year-old woman is dead after she was shot Wednesday night in Northwest Baltimore.

Police said officers were called to a report of gunfire on the 3300 block of Edgewood Road at around 10:44 p.m.. They found the woman there who had been shot multiple times.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

34-Year-Old Woman Fatally Shot In Northwest Baltimore  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Real-Life ‘American Psycho’: Miami Real Estate Agent Arrested…

A real estate broker out of Miami is currently in custody after being connected to the unprovoked shootings of multiple…
01.01.70

Jeffrey Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Found Guilty On…

Justice has finally been served for Ghislaine Maxwell after a jury found her guilty on five out of six charges…
01.01.70

Parole Canceled For Man Convicted Of Killing Michael…

After news broke last year that parole had been approved for one of the men that killed James Jordan Sr.,…
01.01.70

Black Mother Receives Mixed Reactions After Gifting Her…

A Black mother was recently slammed with an outpour of mixed reactions after a photo of her two children receiving a…
01.01.70

Joe Rogan Recycles Idea Of Michelle Obama Being…

Controversial podcast host Joe Rogan is apparently backing former First Lady Michelle Obama for a 2024 run for president as…
01.01.70

Being Behind Bars Cuts More Years Off Black…

Researchers found that Black Americans who have spent time behind bars were 65% more likely to die prematurely than their…
02.24.17

Mutual Aid Fund Provides Financial Support To Former…

Many of those who were once young organizers are now of advanced age, some spending substantial portions of their lives…
05.11.16

Some Twitter Users Were Really Excited To Receive…

Jones tweeted she was touched by the posts.  
12.26.14

The Origin Story Of American Christmas Traditions

On June 28, 1870, Congress passed the law that turned Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, Independence Day, and Thanksgiving Day into…
12.27.14

New NASA Space Telescope Is A ‘Christmas Gift…

It has taken 25 years of planning and preparation for the James Webb Space Telescope to finally reach this moment.
03.10.14
Close