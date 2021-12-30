Local
Maryland Hospital Association Wants Gov. Larry Hogan To Reinstate Limited Public Health Emergency Declaration

Sliding doors of emergency room in hospital

Source: Studio 642 / Getty

With hospitals nearly full and emergency departments stretched thin, the Maryland Hospital Association is urging Gov. Larry Hogan to reinstate a limited public health emergency.

“We respectfully ask the Governor and Secretary of Health to help the hospitals by offering the flexibilities and protections that a limited PHE affords,” MHA President & CEO Bob Atlas said in a statement.

The group said reinstating a limited public health emergency would help address staffing and other issues. They said their workforces are being pushed to the brink.

“The main concern currently is workforce,” the group said. “Hospital personnel are stretched to their limits and we cannot demand more from them.”

As of Wednesday, Maryland surpassed 2,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations, a first during the pandemic. Of those hospitalized, 1,657 are adults in adult care, 367 adults are in the ICU. There are 15 children in acute care and another 7 in the ICU.

The MHA is also asking the public to do its part to keep hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.

“Most of the people being treated for COVID in our hospitals are unvaccinated,” the organization said. “Get vaccinated and boosted. Wear masks, keep social distance, and wash your hands.”

Source: CBS Baltimore

Maryland Hospital Association Wants Gov. Larry Hogan To Reinstate Limited Public Health Emergency Declaration  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

