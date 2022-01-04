National
HomeNational

New COVID Variant Called “IHU” Detected in France

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
CDC Cuts Isolation Guidelines As Covid Cases Soar

Source: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

At this point, we have seen it. Just when we thought it couldn’t get any worst, it does.

It has been reported that another COVID-19 variant has been detected in France.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

According to @fox35orlando, the variant is named #IHU and so far it has already infected 12 people living in naer Marseille, a port city in southern France. The IHU variant, also scientifically known as B.1.640.2, which was named after French researchers at the IHU Mediterranee Infection, as sited by Bloomberg News.

Health officials shows that the IHU variant has 46 mutations, which is more than the #Omicron variant that has already show itself to be highly contagious.

The first case of the IHU variant was identified in a vaccinated patient who had just returned from a trip to Cameroon, Africa, according to medical experts.

As of not, the IHU variant has not been identified in other countries yet.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

RELATED: Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

RELATED: Omicron COVID-19 Cases On The Rise Hitting Record-Breaking Numbers In One Day

RELATED: New Jersey Tops 20,000 New COVID Cases in One Day & Hospitalizations Rise

New COVID Variant Called “IHU” Detected in France  was originally published on wrnbhd2.com

Covid-19 , France

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

New COVID Variant Called “IHU” Detected in France

At this point, we have seen it. Just when we thought it couldn’t get any worst, it does. It has…
03.31.23

George Floyd’s Niece Identified As Person Shot In…

The incident that injured the 4-year-old child reportedly occurred on New Year's Day.
05.20.23

Banging In Little Rock: Video Shows Police Chief’s…

Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey was placed on administrative leave after shooting at a suspect during a New Year’s…
05.12.22

Conservatives Want Rioter Ashli Babbitt To Be A…

The same people who have made a hero out of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenouse have been trying to make a…
07.08.22

4 New Year’s Resolutions To Improve The Environment

Here are four popular New Year’s resolutions with a twist for improving your relationship with nature in 2022 and beyond.
12.28.20

Real-Life ‘American Psycho’: Miami Real Estate Agent Arrested…

A real estate broker out of Miami is currently in custody after being connected to the unprovoked shootings of multiple…
01.01.70

Jeffrey Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Found Guilty On…

Justice has finally been served for Ghislaine Maxwell after a jury found her guilty on five out of six charges…
01.01.70

Parole Canceled For Man Convicted Of Killing Michael…

After news broke last year that parole had been approved for one of the men that killed James Jordan Sr.,…
01.01.70

Black Mother Receives Mixed Reactions After Gifting Her…

A Black mother was recently slammed with an outpour of mixed reactions after a photo of her two children receiving a…
01.01.70

Joe Rogan Recycles Idea Of Michelle Obama Being…

Controversial podcast host Joe Rogan is apparently backing former First Lady Michelle Obama for a 2024 run for president as…
01.01.70
Close