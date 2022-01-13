News
HomeNewsHealth

Cannabis Prevents Covid? Researchers Found That Cannabis Compounds Help Combat The Virus

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
BTS from 'The Good Life' Monogram Campaign featuring Slick Woods, Curren$y, Ghetto Gastro, Chika and Aleali May

Source: Hype Williams / Courtesy Monogram

Cannabis prevents Covid? According to a recent laboratory study, cannabis compounds prevented the virus that causes Covid-19 from penetrating healthy human cells.

A laboratory study published in the Journal of Nature Products suggests that cannabis may be the answer to coronavirus. Researchers from Oregon State University (OSU) said the two compounds commonly found in hemp — called cannabigerolic acid, or CBGA, and cannabidiolic acid, or CBDA — were identified during a chemical screening effort as having potential to combat coronavirus. In the study, they bound to spike proteins found on the virus and blocked a step the pathogen uses to infect people.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The OSU researchers tested the compounds’ effect against both alpha and beta variants of the virus in a laboratory. People were not given the supplements to compare infection rates to those who use the compounds verses those who don’t. The compounds have been historically effective and safely used amongst humans according to a statement given to Bloomberg.

“These compounds can be taken orally and have a long history of safe use in humans,” said Richard van Breemen, a researcher with Oregon State’s Global Hemp Innovation Center, in a statement.. “They have the potential to prevent as well as treat infection by SARS-CoV-2.”

Hemp is a source of fiber, food and animal feed, and extracts are commonly added to cosmetics, body lotions, dietary supplements and food.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

The vitamins, minerals, and nutrients in hemp seeds can provide significant health benefits. According to WebMD, hemp oil is rich in vitamin E, which is useful for helping keep your immune system functioning. It also acts as an antioxidant, helping reduce free radicals that can cause cell damage in your body. These are especially helpful in preventing Covid-19 infection and its laundry list of variants.

Obviously, please do your own research and decide what may be most helpful for you to combat this virus. Stay safe!

Cannabis Prevents Covid? Researchers Found That Cannabis Compounds Help Combat The Virus  was originally published on globalgrind.com

cannabis , Covid-19

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Cannabis Prevents Covid? Researchers Found That Cannabis Compounds…

Cannabis prevents Covid? According to a recent laboratory study, cannabis compounds prevented the virus that causes Covid-19 from penetrating healthy…
01.01.70

Whole Foods Doubles Down On Banning Employees From…

The Amazon-owned supermarket chain Whole Foods is doubling down on its policy banning workers from wearing masks emblazoned with the…
01.01.70

Emmett Till & Mom Mamie Till-Mobley To Be…

The gruesome 1955 lynching of Black teen Emmett Till ignited a civil rights movement led by his mom, Mamie Till-Mobley,…
12.13.30

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Sentenced To Life In Prison

During Friday's sentencing, Judge Timothy Walmsley remarked that "sentencing does not generally provide closure," saying that is unfortunate for Arbery's…
01.01.70

‘Hotel Karen’ Attacks Black Man At The Hilton…

In the latest episode of "When Karens Attack," a white woman took matters into her own hands by attacking a…
05.26.25

Warrant: Child Playing With Lighter Caused Deadly Philadelphia…

A child playing with a lighter near a Christmas tree may have caused this week's deadly fire at a rowhouse…
01.01.70

Lawrence N. Brooks, WWII’s Oldest US Veteran, Dies…

Lawrence N. Brooks, a Black man who was credited with being the oldest WWII veteran in the U.S., has sadly…
01.01.70

Multiple Bomb Threats At HBCUs Prompt Major Questions

The HBCU community was on high alert after several historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats on Tuesday.
01.01.70

Police Officer Responds To Shooting Only To Discover…

Officer Laquandia Cooley experienced the unthinkable after checking into a shooting on Larkin Street in Hazlehurst, Mississippi. What she found…
01.01.70

New COVID Variant Called “IHU” Detected in France

At this point, we have seen it. Just when we thought it couldn’t get any worst, it does. It has…
03.31.23
Close