Steve Harvey Playfully Reacts To A Picture Of Step-Daughter Lori And Michael B. Jordan: ‘Very Uncomfortable With That Picture Right There’

Steve Harvey sat down with Ellen DeGeneres where he playfully joked about his step-daughter Lori's relationship with boyfriend Michael B. Jordan.

Steve Harvey - Family Fued Live

If there’s one thing Steve Harvey doesn’t play about it’s his step-daughter, Lori Harvey, especially when it comes to who she’s dating, and especially when who she’s dating is Michael B. Jordan!

On an upcoming episode of The Ellen DeGeneres show, the TV presenter, author, and businessman sat down with Ellen DeGeneres and shared playful comments about Lori and Michael B. Jordan’s relationship, including how the 34-year-old actor has been spending a lot of time with the Harvey family since their romance started.

To kick off the conversation, Ellen showed Steve a picture of Lori and MBJ all boo’ed up on New Year’s Eve, a photo that undeniably broke the internet when it was first posted to Instagram.

Steve playfully reacted to the picture, telling Ellen and the crowd, “I’ve never seen that picture before. Very uncomfortable with that picture right there.” Despite his antics, Steve confirmed that he likes MBJ for his daughter, telling the audience that he’s “a really good guy coming from a good family.”

Steve also shared that MBJ is getting in quite comfortable with the family having already been around for two Christmas holidays. And according to Steve, MBJ is seemingly a pro at giving gifts. “That boy comes through,” he said about the Journey For Jordan actor.

He continued, “he’s trying to impress the family with these gifts. I’m her father, so he brought me this big, 100-cigar box of the most hard to get cigars. One-hundred of them in this big box, and he gave that to me! He gave my wife some skis. Who do that? The only way you give your potential mother-in-law some skis is because you want her to be your mother-in-law.”

Check out the interview below.

Steve Harvey Playfully Reacts To A Picture Of Step-Daughter Lori And Michael B. Jordan: 'Very Uncomfortable With That Picture Right There'

Close