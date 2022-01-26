Celebrity News
LisaRaye Says She Went Through An Identity Crisis After Playing ‘Diamond’ In ‘The Player’s Club’

Actress LisaRaye revealed in a recent interview that she went through an identity crisis after playing Diamond in "The Player's Club."

2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros. "King Richard" - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

LisaRaye McCoy’s portrayal of the character “Diamond” earned her icon status in the Black community. Diamond was the ideal woman — sexy stripper turned college graduate with the body and face of a goddess. During a recent interview with Page Six, the Fox Soul host revealed she went through an identity crisis after the movie was released.

“I had an identity crisis after ‘Players Club’ because I felt like I had to have the long hair and look like my character, ‘Diamond,’ in order to be recognized,” she said. “Players Club put me on the map… it made me a bona fide sex symbol, and when you are a sex symbol people think that you’re sexy all the time, and that stigma follows you. So I am forever Diamond.”

She continued, “I’m an older ‘Diamond’ now, but diamonds always shine, so I am here for it. I did not know what sexy was at the time… I think it was best for me not to really know, because I probably would’ve tried to play it up in my role and messed it up.”

We spoke to LisaRaye last year and she opened up about getting into shape to play the classic character, revealing, she asked director Ice Cube for a trainer.

“I did find it important to ask Ice Cube for a trainer because I wanted to be a little bit more toned. As I was doing my research on dancers and strippers back then, their thighs were strong like Megan Thee Stallion’s knees. I was like, “I’m gonna need some upper body strength here to do this pole work, do some squats here and some reps there so my thighs can look like I’ve been doing this.’ He graciously gave me a trainer for about 6-8 weeks and it was absolutely great for my stamina, for the long hours of filming because it was my first major role and it kept me on point.”

LisaRaye Says She Went Through An Identity Crisis After Playing ‘Diamond’ In ‘The Player’s Club’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

