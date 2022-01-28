Kelly Price Reveals Sister Started The ‘Missing’ Rumor, Tried To Steal Money While She Battled COVID

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

R&B veteran Kelly Price gave fans a major scare last September after her sister began circulating a report that she was missing and that her husband may have been behind a plot to take over her estate. We later found out from the “As We Lay” vocalist herself that she was actually dealing with a serious COVID-19 diagnosis in private and that her husband was the primary one taking care of her.

Following a recent interview with VLAD TV, Price gave even more insight into the whole ordeal that revealed her sister’s plans for a conservatorship similar to the Britney Spears situation and possible monetary theft within her own family.

Speaking with comedian Luenell, the popular ’90s singer gave a rundown of what she was actually going through during her time in the hospital, saying, ““When I went into the hospital, they shut down visitation. Men were not allowed to come to the hospital with their wives having babies when I was in the hospital,” and also added, “I was unconscious for days actually. My heart did stop, I was medically dead. They were able to resuscitate me.” Price confirmed that she wasn’t being secretive about the diagnosis, especially being that she’s the one who announced it herself, but didn’t announce it sooner due to the fact that she was in no condition physically to make a public appearance at the time.

In regards to her husband, she says he actually got sick really bad himself while taking care of her, and that it actually turned out to be her own sister who was up to no good.

“I almost got ‘Britney Spears’d’ this summer,” Kelly said while speaking on the issues with her sister, adding, “There was conservatorship in play by a specific family member, and some of the family did fall out about it. I have a great aunt who actually had something to say to my sister about that and said to her, ‘Why would you do that?’” Kelly says her sister responded by simply saying, “If she [Kelly Price] dies he [her husband] gets it all.”

We hate to see Black families fight, especially in public. Given the mass amount of loss they’ve experienced, we hope Kelly Price and her siblings can settle their differences sooner rather than later.

