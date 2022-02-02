Celebrity News
Whoopi Goldberg Suspended From ‘The View” For Holocaust Comments

ABC's "The View" - Season 25

Source: Jenny Anderson / Getty

ABC Networks has suspended ‘The View” host Whoopi Goldberg after her remarks on the Holocaust saying that it was “not about race.” The show and its panelists were discussing a topic around a Tennessee school board and its banning of the Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel “Maus,” a book about the Nazi death camps during World War II.

ABC News President Kim Godwin released a statement on Goldberg’s suspension saying “Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments.  While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family, and communities.”

Goldberg offered an apology on social media late Monday evening.

She also opened the next episode of ‘The View’ saying “Yesterday on our show, I misspoke. I tweeted about it last night but I want you to hear it from me directly,” the comedian and actor said. “I said something that I feel a responsibility for not leaving unexamined, because my words upset so many people, which was never my intention. I understand why now, and for that I am deeply, deeply grateful because the information I got was really helpful, and it helped me understand some different things.

I said the Holocaust wasn’t about race and was instead about man’s inhumanity to man,” Goldberg said Tuesday on “The View.” “But it is indeed about race because Hitler and the Nazis considered Jews to be an inferior race.

Now, words matter and mine are no exception. I regret my comments, as I said, and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people as they know and y’all know, because I’ve always done that.”

Whoopi Goldberg Suspended From ‘The View” For Holocaust Comments  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Close