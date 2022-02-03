National
No Shot At Joining The Army Without A Shot: US Army To Boot Soldiers Who Refuse COVID Vaccine

Makes sense.

Doctor injecting COVID-19 vaccine to soldier

Source: Phynart Studio / Getty

In other words, right-wingers who stand at the intersection of being vehemently anti-vax and having “support the troops” tattooed on their buttocks might be about to have quite the crisis of faith on their hands.

The Army announced Wednesday that it will immediately begin discharging soldiers who refuse to get the shot. According to the Associated Press, that means more than 3,300 service members are at risk of being made to serve their country from anywhere else but in its military institution.

And yes, it’s the military in general, not just the Army, that’s ditching its anti-vax service members like they were outdated flip phones. As AP reported, the Army is “the final military service to lay out its discharge policy for vaccine refuses,” as “the Marine Corps, Air Force and Navy have already discharged active-duty troops or entry-level personnel at boot camps for refusing the shots.”

Again, according to the Army’s data, more than 3,300 soldiers have refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and more than 3,000 of those soldiers have been issued official written reprimands, which likely means the process has already begun in making them civilians once again.

“Army readiness depends on soldiers who are prepared to train, deploy, fight and win our nation’s wars,” Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said in her order for commanders to begin involuntary separation proceedings against soldiers who are still hard-headed when they don’t have helmets on. “Unvaccinated soldiers present risk to the force and jeopardize readiness. We will begin involuntary separation proceedings for Soldiers who refuse the vaccine order and are not pending a final decision on an exemption.”

“The order includes active-duty soldiers, reserves serving on active duty, and cadets at the Military Academy at West Point, its preparatory school and ROTC,” AP reported.

So basically, anyone who is even thinking of even breathing near a military base better be prepared to get the shot. That’s and that’s all.

No Shot At Joining The Army Without A Shot: US Army To Boot Soldiers Who Refuse COVID Vaccine  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

