Local
HomeLocal

16-Year-Old Boy Killed In South Baltimore Double Shooting

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Federal judge overseeing Baltimore Police consent decree says defunding the police is not an option

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

Baltimore police are looking for the gunman behind a shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy and left a 38-year-old man hurt.

It happened outside the New Hanover Mart in south Baltimore at around 5:30 Monday evening.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The boy died at a nearby hospital. The man is expected to be okay.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Source: WBAL-TV

See Also: Multiple Suspects Arrested For Catonsville High School Shooting, Police Say Shooting Was Targeted

16-Year-Old Boy Killed In South Baltimore Double Shooting  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Woman Jumps Counter At Bank After Trying To…

Gwinnett County Police are looking for a woman who went berzerk on employees at Chase Bank after they wouldn’t allow her to…
01.01.70
Black History Month 2020 HEADER

Today In Black History

HAPPY BLACK HISTORY MONTH. We continue to celebrate our culture, legacy, and African ancestry, we continue to lift up those…
01.01.70
Black History Month 2020 HEADER

Today In Black History, February 10th

The month of February is a month of celebrating African American history culture and our heritage. So we continue to…
01.01.70

Judge Upholds Expulsion And Suspensions Of High School…

One ninth-grade student was expelled and three more were suspended from Park Hill South High School in Riverside, Missouri, after…
01.01.70

The Biden Administration Is Not Giving Black People…

The Harm Reduction Program Grant supports community-based programs geared toward overdose prevention, syringe services programs, and other harm reduction services.
01.01.70

Family Of Philly Man Serving Time For Shoplifting…

What started out for one Philly man as a short prison bid on a shoplifting charge turned into him being…
04.25.49

No Shot At Joining The Army Without A…

The U.S. Army has joined the rest of the  U.S. military in beginning the process of giving its anti-vaxxer personnel…
07.26.49

6 Minors Identified By FBI As Suspects In…

It appears that authorities may have a lead on those responsible for bomb threats at many HBCUs across the nation…
08.01.48

CNN President, Jeff Zucker, Resigns After Failing to…

Jeff Zucker resigned as the president of CNN, effective immediately, after failing to disclose a “consensual relationship” with a fellow CNN…
01.01.70

A New Era: Washington Reveals New Team Name…

After 87 years with the team’s original name and 2 years as “The Washington Football Team”, DC football is now…
01.30.48
Close