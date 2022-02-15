Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Marsai Martin Looked Stunning On Instagram In A Red Dolce And Gabbana Gown

Marsai Martin took to Instagram to give us glam in a red Dolce and Gabbana gown.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrities Get Ready For The 52nd NAACP Image Awards - Virtual Experience

Source: Jennifer Johnson / Getty

Marsai Martin looks stunning in red! The 17-year-old Black-ish actress took to Instagram to show off her latest look and she is all glammed up and fabulous!

Taking to the social platform, Marsai modeled an all-red Dolce and Gabbana gown. Styled by Bryon Javar, the gown looked like something out of a fairytale as it billowed out at the waist and featured a mini train in the back. The actress wore her braided locs in a fierce up-do with a few braids that she wore as bangs to frame the sides of her face. She also added red pins to her hair to match the bold dress. Her makeup was also flawless as she wore a nude lip and deep eyeshadow to make the look pop.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The teenage beauty took her social page to show off a few stunning looks from the glamourous photoshoot, posting a photo carousel with the caption, “it’s valentimes to me lol,” in honor of yesterday’s love holiday. Check it out below. 

Then today, she shared another photoset in the stunning look, this time tagging her new nail line, Mari by Marsai in the photo’s caption. “@maribymarsai my forever valentine😝

📸@jpwphoto,”she wrote. Check it out below.

It looks like Marsai is ready to conquer the fashion and beauty world and if these pictures are any indication of what’s to come, then we’re in for a treat!  According to the Black-ish star, her new nailcare line Mari by Marsai features cruelty-free press on nails and other nail products. She first announced the nail care line a few weeks ago on Instagram, sharing another photo of herself, her long luxurious nails, and the various press-on nails that’ll be available in the upcoming collection. “Did you guess right?!?,” she captioned this photo. “MARI is my luxurious, high quality, cruelty-free press on nails & nail care line!! (Cheers to all black teen entrepreneurs🥂) Y’all know I’m an artist at heart and expressing myself through nails has always been a huge source of creativity for me.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

She continued, “Also everybody and they momma was doing makeup so I wanted to do something different🤣 MARI by Marsai drops FEBRUARY 2ND!!🚨 Buy at our website Maribymarsai.com Follow @maribymarsai to get to know more about our products. 🤍🖤 LETS GOOO.”

Check out the photo below!

Don’t miss… 

Marsai Martin Serves Full Face And Confidence In Latest Social Media Pics

Marsai Martin Serves The Best Look At The ‘Cruella’ Premiere

Marsai Martin Looked Stunning On Instagram In A Red Dolce And Gabbana Gown  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Marsai Martin

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Woman Jumps Counter At Bank After Trying To…

Gwinnett County Police are looking for a woman who went berzerk on employees at Chase Bank after they wouldn’t allow her to…
01.01.70
Black History Month 2020 HEADER

Today In Black History

HAPPY BLACK HISTORY MONTH. We continue to celebrate our culture, legacy, and African ancestry, we continue to lift up those…
01.01.70
Black History Month 2020 HEADER

Today In Black History, February 10th

The month of February is a month of celebrating African American history culture and our heritage. So we continue to…
01.01.70

Judge Upholds Expulsion And Suspensions Of High School…

One ninth-grade student was expelled and three more were suspended from Park Hill South High School in Riverside, Missouri, after…
01.01.70

The Biden Administration Is Not Giving Black People…

The Harm Reduction Program Grant supports community-based programs geared toward overdose prevention, syringe services programs, and other harm reduction services.
01.01.70

Family Of Philly Man Serving Time For Shoplifting…

What started out for one Philly man as a short prison bid on a shoplifting charge turned into him being…
04.25.49

No Shot At Joining The Army Without A…

The U.S. Army has joined the rest of the  U.S. military in beginning the process of giving its anti-vaxxer personnel…
07.26.49

6 Minors Identified By FBI As Suspects In…

It appears that authorities may have a lead on those responsible for bomb threats at many HBCUs across the nation…
08.01.48

CNN President, Jeff Zucker, Resigns After Failing to…

Jeff Zucker resigned as the president of CNN, effective immediately, after failing to disclose a “consensual relationship” with a fellow CNN…
01.01.70

A New Era: Washington Reveals New Team Name…

After 87 years with the team’s original name and 2 years as “The Washington Football Team”, DC football is now…
01.30.48
Close