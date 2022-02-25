Local
Baltimore City’s Indoor Mask Mandate To Be Lifted On March 1

Baltimore City is ending its indoor mask mandate on March 1.

Mayor Brandon Scott said the mandate for city employees will also be lifted on that date, but he said masking protocols will remain in place for students in Baltimore City Public Schools.

“We will continue to monitor our COVID-19 metrics and make informed decisions, should another variant of concern emerge across our communities,” Scott said.

On Tuesday, the Maryland State Board of Education voted to remove its mask requirement, returning the decision to local districts. That means, Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises and the Board of School Commissioners have to decide whether or not to lift the mandate in the classroom.

But, the board’s decision will not take effect until the Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive & Legislative Review holds a vote of its own, scheduled for Friday.

The mayor also said he will consult with City Council President Nick Mosby and Comptroller Bill Henry about reopening City Hall to the public. He expects to make that announcement in a few weeks.

