Jussie Smollett Gets 5 Months In Jail For Hate Crime Hoax, Judge Calls Him “Arrogant, Selfish, Narcissistic”

As many awaited the fate of actor Jussie Smollett as he entered court today to learn of his sentencing for the January 2019 hate crime hoax he was found guilty of orchestrating last December, the verdict has finally been revealed: 150 days in jail, 30 months of probation and $120,000 in restitution for the overtime spent investigating the case by Chicago police officers.

The ruling was handed down on Smollett by Cook County Judge James Linn, who not only issued the harsh sentence but used the moment to call the former Empire actor out for being an “arrogant, selfish, narcissistic” that did damage to actual victims of hate crimes.

More from inside the sentencing below, via Chicago’s WGN 9:

“In announcing his verdict Thursday evening after an hours of arguments, Cook County Judge James Linn said to Smollett, ‘You really craved the attention…You wanted to make yourself more famous, and for a while it worked.’

‘You were throwing a national pity party for yourself,’ Linn said, adding that a side of Smollett is’“profoundly arrogant and selfish and narcissistic.’

Smollett opted to not make a statement before the sentence was announced, but once he learned his fate he began yelling in the courtroom that he was ‘not suicidal.’” 

On a sadder note in the case, Smollett’s 92-year-old grandma attempted to plea for leniency by taking the stand to call her grandson a “justice warrior” and even boldly tell Judge Linn that if he sends Jussie to prison he should send her along with him, according to TMZ.

Jussie Smollett is expected to serve out his sentence at Cook County Jail. At this point, his best bet is to just pray he gets released early on good behavior.

Jussie Smollett Gets 5 Months In Jail For Hate Crime Hoax, Judge Calls Him “Arrogant, Selfish, Narcissistic”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

