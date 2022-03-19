Local
HomeLocal

Governor Hogan Signs 30-Day Tax Holiday Bill, Dropping Gas Prices Temporarily

The gas tax holiday will provide some temporary relief for Maryland drivers at the pump.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Maryland residents will get some help with pain at the pump. Governor Larry Hogan has signed a 30-day gas tax holiday bill, temporarily dropping gas prices in the state.

It’s a month long suspension of the state’s 36-cent fuel tax. Governor Hogan and the general assembly signed it into law on Friday (March 18th). “This bi-partisan action will provide relief for pain at the pump,” Hogan said during the announcing press conference. Maryland has become the first state to enact such legislation as others are still pondering the idea. California has already rejected it. The bill is not a long term solution to the global gas price-hike but the idea is to buy some time for the prices to fall around the world.

Hopefully global pricing will be better when the legislation expires in 30 days. “This, of course, is not going to be a cure-all,” the Governor continued. “Market instability will continue to lead the fluctuations in prices but we will continue to use every tool at our disposal to provide immediate relief for Marylanders.”

How fast will it happen?

Some may have seen some changes at the pump already but the administration warns that it may not be immediate for others. Retailers still have the option to control the prices. “I haven’t talked to one that wasn’t going to [cut prices],” said Kirk McCauley, director of member and government relations for the Washington, Maryland, Delaware Service Station and Automotive Repair Association.

Experts expect the 36-cent price drop to be honored at majority of the 2,300 Maryland gas stations.

Governor Hogan Signs 30-Day Tax Holiday Bill, Dropping Gas Prices Temporarily  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Candace Owens Goes On Transphobic Rant Over Dr.…

While speaking with Fox News's Tucker Carlson on March. 15, the Daily Wire podcast host lit into the publication's choice…
03.17.22

XEROX CEO Ursula Burns Says Working Moms Should…

Xerox CEO Ursula Burns argued that working moms shouldn't be expected to do it all in today's society.
03.16.22
84 itemsUS-POLITICS-REID

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus…

As the days go by, more and more public figures are testing positive and/or dying from the coronavirus. Researchers are…
03.14.22

North Carolina A&T Senior Aigné Taylor Is Leading…

From the movements of the 1960s to the evolution of progressive culture today, college-aged individuals have been one of the…
03.10.22

Truckers From All Over The U.S. Come To…

On Sunday in The District, thousands of truckers from all over the nation headed to Washington D.C. for a protest…
03.07.22

Civil Rights Convictions For Ex-Cops Who Didn’t Help…

The guilty verdicts for former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao for violating George Floyd's…
02.25.22

Kyle Rittenhouse Plans To Sue Whoopi Goldberg &…

Kenosha killer Kyle Rittenhouse is looking to extend his 15 minutes of infamy by launching a frivolous lawsuit campaign against…
02.24.22

Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Cause Of Death…

Following the recent shocking death announcement of Miss Alabama for America Strong pageant Zoe Sozo Bethel, it's now been officially…
02.23.22

Black Trans Woman Awarded $1.5 Million After Spending…

In October 2015, Black transgender woman Ju’Zema Goldring was arrested for jaywalking by Atlanta cops who also falsified cocaine charges…
02.23.22

Woman Jumps Overboard From 10th floor Of Carnival…

If you are traveling the seven seas please make sure you play by the rules. A woman evading security jumped…
02.22.22
Close