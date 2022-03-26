The Old Vacant Mondawmin Target Store To Become Community Hub, Bought for $1M

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The former Target store at Mondawmin Mall has been vacant for years. Now, it looks like there are plans to convert it into something that could help the community in a major way.

Whiting-Turner CEO Tim Regan announced that he is buying the property for $1 million and plans to convert it into a community hub. “We’re going to have excitement. We are going to have businesses facing out toward the parking lot and the mall, very likely, locally owned entrepreneurs with food and retail businesses facing out, but then inside, we’re going to have a lot of other uses,” Regan said. The plans still need to be approved by the community but from early comments, many are excited about the possibilities. “They need to have stuff like a computer center inside of there. They need to have reading hubs inside of there, and need to have, if they could, an area like a bounce-and-jump or play-and-jump for the young kids because it’s needed for the neighborhood, it keeps the kids active,” said one resident. “I believe it should be a resource center, maybe something that can help get jobs or any sort of resources they might need,” said another.

Greater Mondawmin Coordinating Council President Adeline Hutchinson sounds excited as well. “This is really an uplifting, a great uplifting for the community and its residents,” Hutchinson said. “We got a lot of kids in the neighborhood that need a job and we have older people people as well who could use employment, and that brings the economic impact for the community up, gives us an upswing.”

The building has been vacant since 2018 and residents have been hoping something would come of it. “The store was the anchor for a multi-million-dollar development project in West Baltimore, but a decade after opening, Target abruptly shut down,” said WMAR Channel 2 News. Hutchinson and Regan both hope that the plans will lead to a revitalization of the neighborhood. Residents are certainly hopeful as well.

We’ll be waiting to hear of the official approval for the site’s plans.

was originally published on 92q.com

