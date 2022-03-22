Local
HomeLocal

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [3-22-2022]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Buy Black B'More DL GIF

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

The Law Office of Hasson D. Barnes, LLC

Business Description: REPRESENTING CLIENTS THROUGHOUT MARYLAND IN DIVERSE AREAS OF LAW

Business Website: hbarneslaw.com

Business Phone Number: (443) 423-0548

Business Address: 1330 Smith Ave #200, Baltimore, MD 21209

Different Regard

Business Description: Creating affordable luxury ready to wear clothing

Business Website: https://www.differentregard.com

Business Phone Number: (410) 225-3777

Business Address: 825 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201

MELT

Business Description: Home of the chicken cheese steak and shrimp

Business Website: https://www.meltbaltimore.com

Business Phone Number:(410) 597-8111

Business Address: 6325 Windsor Mill Rd, Baltimore, MD 21207

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [3-22-2022]  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Desperate To Win, Brian Kemp Approves Permitless Carry

Considering Kemp went viral in 2018 for an ad where he pointed a gun at a young man, it’s not…
04.13.22
The Buzz

NY Subway Mass Shooting Update; No Outstanding Balances…

Multiple shot in NYC subway station; several undetonated devices found, officials say News broke this morning of a scary situation,…
04.12.22

101-Year-Old West Virginia Native Awarded Honorary Diploma

101-year-old Merrill Pittman Cooper recently received an honorary diploma.
04.11.22

Mayor Muriel Bowser Tests Positive For COVID-19

Mayor Muriel Bowser shared via twitter Thursday morning that she tested positive for COVID-19 and followed with more tweets saying…
04.07.22

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Moves Closer To Confirmation

Senate Democrats were joined by Republican Sens. Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins in advancing Jackson's nomination.
04.05.22

Lindsey Graham Is Full Of It

Graham just voted to confirm Jackson last year for another judicial position with a lifetime appointment.
04.05.22

What Are Reparations And Why Are They Important?

Reparations are defined in the Oxford dictionary as, “the making of amends for a wrong one has done, by paying…
04.01.22

KBJ’s Confirmation Hearing Highlights Importance Of Public Defenders

By attacking public defenders, Republican Senators are attacking the guidance and supervision of the administrative oversight provided by the United…
03.22.22

Candace Owens Goes On Transphobic Rant Over Dr.…

While speaking with Fox News's Tucker Carlson on March. 15, the Daily Wire podcast host lit into the publication's choice…
03.17.22

XEROX CEO Ursula Burns Says Working Moms Should…

Xerox CEO Ursula Burns argued that working moms shouldn't be expected to do it all in today's society.
03.16.22