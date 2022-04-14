Actress Molly Shannon Details “Relentless” Sexual Harassment By Late Actor Gary Coleman

Arts & Entertainment
Death is never an easy thing to grasp, but things can become even more complicated when the deceased is later accused of criminal behavior — we learned that not too long ago with the shocking sexual assault allegations made by former Playmates against Soul Train founder Don Cornelius in the startling A&E docuseries, Secrets of Playboy.

A similar accusation is now being thrown on late comedic actor Gary Coleman by way of former SNL cast mate Molly Shannon, who says the Diff’rent Strokes star sexually harassed her during a past incident in his hotel room.

Also detailed in her newly-released memoir Hello, Molly!, Shannon addressed the sexual harassment she endured from Coleman while recently speaking with renowned shock jock Howard Stern. Recalling the incident in-between laughs ironically, the Superstar actress describes the whole ordeal almost like a slapstick comedy, complete with tickling, jumping on the bed and even Coleman grabbing onto her legs like a child when she tried to flee to the bathroom.

Read below for Molly Shannon’s breakdown of being sexually harassed by Gary Coleman, via The Howard Stern Show:

“He was relentless. Then, he was like trying to kiss me and get on top and I was like, ‘No, Gary. Stop.’ So, I push him off. Then, I would get off the bed. Then, he would bounce on the bed. Jump, jump, jump. And wrap himself around me. Then, I would fling him off. And then he got on top of me. I guess because of his size I didn’t feel physically threatened. But … it was going on and on. Repeating. I would throw him off, he would get back on. And then finally, I throw him off. I was really getting out of breath because it was athletic and aerobic.”

Shannon acknowledged her naivety being a Catholic virgin at the time as a reason for not speaking up, telling Stern, “I wish I could have stood up for myself more.” Still, there’s something about the humor in how she details something very damning to the legacy of Coleman that feels a bit off.

Watch the clip below and let us know how you feel about this situation:

 

