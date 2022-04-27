Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

We can’t get enough of Tiffany Haddish’s style these days. Our girl has been bringing the heat when it comes to fashion, and she has wowed us again. The comedienne/actress recently stepped out in New York donning an archive Armani mini dress, and all we can say is…’she ready’!

If the glow-up was a person, it would closely resemble Tiffany Haddish. The queen has been serving look after look lately, and they’ve all been top-notch. Above she was captured sporting a bedazzled Armani mini dress that showed off her perfectly toned limbs. The bone-colored dress featured spaghetti straps, and it fit her toned body to a tee. A banging Giorgio Armani satin, white trench coat that tied at the waist covered the dress and Giorgio Armani white clutch and sunshades accented the getup. Tiffany’s shoes were crystal-studded, ankle-strap sandals that added pizazz to her attire. Her spunky hairdo, done by Ursula Stephen, featured patterned curls perfectly rolled all around her head.

For some time now, Tiffany has been working with stylists Wayman and Micah for her fashion needs, and we are definitely here for the magic they have been creating together. From sparkling gowns equipped with high splits to retro looks highlighted by bulky shoulder pads, Tiffany has been winning in the style department.

Tiffany Haddish Proves She’s Ready In A Fierce Armani Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com