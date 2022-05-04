Officials Break Ground On Mental Health Facility In West Baltimore

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

City and state leaders gathered Wednesday to break ground on a new mental health facility in West Baltimore.

Currently located in the Gywnn Oak area, the KEYS Community Healing Village, aims to support the younger generation as they navigate throughout life.

“KEYS Empowers, Inc. motivates, educates and transforms opportunity populations through the use of non-traditional, unconventional, and non-linguistic methods of self-discovery. We place heavy emphasis and concentration on identifying social-structural forces that impact community health, state and local legislation, and activate community members as public health leaders,” the organization says on its website.

The new facility will feature a 21,000 square feet village that will cover five acres of land. It will also include new computer labs, recreation rooms, a full cafeteria and other unique services for the community.

