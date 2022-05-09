Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at her first HBCU commencement since becoming VP of the United States. Tennessee State University’s class of 2022 commencement was held on Saturday and she spoke about many current topics the pandemic, the climate crisis, the war in Ukraine, and the drama of Roe v. Wade.

In other front-page news, the baby formula crisis is getting worse. Though manufacturers say they’re producing at full capacity, prices are increasing and the supply is still not enough for what’s being demanded. Hear about more stories like these in the Front Page News.

Front Page News: Vice President Kamala Harris Speaks At First Commencement Since Becoming VP At Tennessee State was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com