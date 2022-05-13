Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Tia Mowry took to Instagram earlier this week to show off her brand new cornrow style braids and they are everything!

Taking to the platform, the Family Reunion actress shared an IG Reel of herself getting her hair braided from the initial part to the last curl. The beauty sat and looked as beautiful as ever as she rocked a grey top with dramatic, sparkly sleeves. Her glam squad parted and braided her hair while simultaneously applying makeup to her face as the wife and mother of two was all smiles while she got glammed up. The video concluded with Tia’s finished look as she donned long, feed-in braids, a sparkly tank top and a beat face equipped with deep purple under eye shadow and a nude lip.

,” the beauty captioned the IG Reel. Check it out below. “Ready for the week with my fresh crown like…lehhhgooooo! #BlackGirlMagic ,” the beauty captioned the IG Reel. Check it out below.

We’re loving this look on Tia, and her millions of Instagram fans loved it just the same. “You literally never age!! ,” one fan commented on the video while another wrote, “Love it .”

Tia is definitely our hair inspiration for the hot summer months!

RELATED STORIES:

Tia Mowry Shares Her Step By Step Skincare Routine On Instagram

Tia Mowry Talks Body Positivity In Latest IG Post: ‘Never Be Nervous About Showing The Real You!’

Tia Mowry Shows Off Her Brand New Braids On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com