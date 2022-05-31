Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Looking for something to do this summer with the kids and family? Well, Baltimore City kicked off its “B-More Lit Summer Series” this past Monday at Rash Field in the Inner Harbor and there’s something for the whole family to do!

The series of events are scheduled throughout the summer so families and young people in the city can enjoy a safe environment.

The first event featured DJs with live performances along with food, nail techs, game trucks and more! Baltimore is planning to hold more events at various locations throughout the summer!

Click here for a full list of events.

Baltimore Kicks Off ‘B-More Life Summer Series’ was originally published on 92q.com