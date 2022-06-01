Extra Marshmallows Please! 7 Best Snowball Stands In Baltimore

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

You know it’s summer in the city when the snowball stands open! Whether it’s your neighborhood corner store or an ice cream shop downtown, this heat calls for cool treats.

Here are 10 of the best snowball stands in Baltimore to help keep you cool as the days continue to warm-up:

Sugar Shack Snowball Stand

One Sweet Moments

Quality Snowballs

Ice Queens

Icy Delights

Charm City Snoballs

Sensational Snowballs

