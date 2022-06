Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s that seasonnnnn! We all know that warm weather in Baltimore calls for crabs. Here are some of the best of the best spots to grab your crabs from this summer.

Conrads Crabs Parkville

Blake’s Crab House

Skipjack’s Crab House

Crabs Down Under

Steamin Demons

Bill’s Terrace Inn

Soul & Krabhouse

It’s That Season: Where To Get Crabs In Baltimore This Summer was originally published on 92q.com