HBCU U-KNOW Spotlight: Rapper & Social Activist Killer Mike Of Morehouse College [WATCH]

In today’s HBCU U-Know spotlight, Rock-T is honoring Morehouse College’s own Killer Mike!

Famously known for his skills on the microphone in the 90s, the Atlanta native is still doing his thing in the booth with his duo Run The Jewels, but has also used his platform to focus on social inequality, police brutality, and systemic racism.

He’s also an actor who has been featured in multiple films, an entrepreneur, and even won a Grammy alongside OutKast!

Listen to Rock T shed light on Killer Mike and be sure to let him know on social media who you think he should highlight next!

