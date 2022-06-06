Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

As the summer days approach and homicides continue to increase, some of Baltimore’s families affected by gun violence attended a Celebration of Life at Druid Hill Park to honor their loved ones over the weekend.

During the event organized by Baltimore Ceasefire 365 and the Baltimore Tree Trust, families planted and dedicated trees to honor and remember their loved ones taken too soon. So far this year, the city has recorded 140 homicides via WBAL-TV.

“We care that victims are not forgotten, and hopefully, these symbolic motions will start to get others thinking more seriously about the problem,” said Ezekiel Jackson, with the Baltimore Tree Trust.

Families hope the symbolic gesture will be a safe place for them to remember, as well as offer shade and clean air to those who wish to stop by.

Check out footage from the event below:

Families Affected By City’s Gun Violence Honor Loved Ones was originally published on 92q.com