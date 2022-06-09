3 Things You Need To Know With Jeff Johnson: Supreme Court Drama, Liberal vs. Progressive California, Denver Broncos Owner

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Jeff Johnson is always keeping you up to speed with his “3 Things You Need To Know” report, and today he explains everything going down with this Supreme Court Justice Drama. If you didn’t know, the Supreme Court has to make some important decisions as early as today and one man traveled from California to Washington D.C. to give Justice Kavanaugh a house visit. Not only did he bring himself but with him, he carried a gun, duct tape, and scissors. Before taking any direct action he called 911 on himself and admitted to having suicidal thoughts. When police arrived to make an arrest, he explained his entire plan to go into Justice Kavanagh’s home and kill. Now he is under indictment on attempted murder charges and the Senate is moving forward with an emergency bill to protect Supreme Court Justices.

Cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles have almost always been the two most liberal cities in the country. With recent events, are they changing their views? With the growing concern and then representative Karen Bass was defeated by a Republican who became a Democrat earlier this year in the mayor’s race in Los Angeles. You now have two of the most liberal cities in the country, saying that their bigger concerns are public safety.

If you follow the NFL you know that Byron Allen, Robert Smith, and Magic Johnson, we’re all rumored to be pursuing ownership in the Denver Broncos. Well, none of them are in the group that got it. The Walton family that owns Walmart is the group that just bought the team for $4.65 billion. But the best thing is Mellody Hobson, who is the CO lead at Ariel Investments is the chair of the board of Walmart and part of the Walton Group. She is now one of the part owners of the Denver Broncos and a black woman co-owner of an NFL team.

