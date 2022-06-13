March Death Of 6-Month-Old Ruled A Homicide, Police Investigating

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore Police announced Monday that the death of a 6-month-old has been ruled a homicide.

On March 1, 2022, officers responded to the home in the 1800 block of West Lombard Street. There, they found the infant, Legacy Bell, unresponsive. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

She was taken to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy. Bell’s death was ruled a homicide caused by blunt force trauma.

No additional details about the circumstances of the baby’s death were immediately released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

