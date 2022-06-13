List: 10 Ways To Celebrate Juneteenth In Baltimore & DMV Area

Juneteenth is a little over a week away on June 19 and this year, the holiday also falls on Father’s Day.
In more recent years, businesses in Baltimore and the surrounding areas typically host different events for black people to celebrate and have fun with one another.
Here is a list of events to help you narrow down your celebration plans!
Juneteenth at Homewood: Expressions of Freedom
“Take a mid-day break to celebrate Juneteenth with the Billie Holiday Center for Liberation Arts.”
Date and time: Fri, June 17, 2022 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
Location: Homewood Museum Lawn
3400 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
2022 Juneteenth Black Business Expo
“Come celebrate Juneteenth with Extraordinary Investment Group. Live performances, Black owned vendors and services, good food, great times!”
Date and time: Sat, June 18, 2022 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Juneteenth: Black Business Marketplace
Location: Greenmount and Exeter Hall
2801 Greenmount Ave, Baltimore, MD 21218
BaltimoreAFRAM
“Welcome to the Road of BaltimoreAFRAM!”
Annual Juneteenth/Father’s Day Celebration and Marketplace
847 North Howard Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Juneteenth 2022 Block Party Celebration
“Honoring our history and celebrating the emancipation of African-Americans from slavery in the United States.”
Date and time: Sun, June 19, 2022 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Location 1700 Good Hope Rd SE, Washington, DC 20020
Juneteenth Celebration 2022!
“Honoring our history and celebrating the emancipation of African-Americans from slavery in the United States.”
Date and time: Sat, Jun 18, 2022, 9:00 AM
Location: 1128 Pennsylvania Ave, Baltimore, MD 21201
Black Music Month Concert & Celebration
“Celebrate Black Music Month & Juneteenth with the Urban Choral Arts Society!”
Date and time: Sat, Jun 18, 2022, 6:00 PM
Location: Murphy Fine Arts Center
2201 Argonne Drive, Baltimore, MD 21218
Black Girl Magic Stories: Juneteenth Celebration
“The BGMS Juneteenth Celebration is an annual event featuring a day of Black artists, creators, entreprenuers, and Black-owned buisnesses.”
Date and time: Sat, June 18, 2022 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM
Location: Sandy Spring Museum
17901 Bentley Road, Ashton-Sandy Spring, MD 20860
PEACE IN THE PARK JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION OF FATHERHOOD
“Bless up! Get out in nature and join us in the celebration of Blackness and Fatherhood! We can’t wait to see all the beautiful faces!”
Date and time: Sun, June 19, 2022 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Location: Lake Roland Park
1000 Lakeside Drive, Baltimore, MD 21210
