List: 10 Ways To Celebrate Juneteenth In Baltimore & DMV Area

Here is a list of events to help you narrow down your celebration plans!

Juneteenth is a little over a week away on June 19 and this year, the holiday also falls on Father’s Day.

In more recent years, businesses in Baltimore and the surrounding areas typically host different events for black people to celebrate and have fun with one another.

Juneteenth at Homewood: Expressions of Freedom

“Take a mid-day break to celebrate Juneteenth with the Billie Holiday Center for Liberation Arts.”

Date and time: Fri, June 17, 2022 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Location: Homewood Museum Lawn

3400 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21218

2022 Juneteenth Black Business Expo

“Come celebrate Juneteenth with Extraordinary Investment Group. Live performances, Black owned vendors and services, good food, great times!”

Date and time: Sat, June 18, 2022 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Location The Peoples Community Baptist Church
31 Norwood Road, Silver Spring, MD 20905

Juneteenth: Black Business Marketplace

“60+ Black owned businesses at the Palladium on June 18th, 2022 in honor of Juneteenth!”
Date and time: Sat, June 18, 2022 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: Greenmount and Exeter Hall

2801 Greenmount Ave, Baltimore, MD 21218

BaltimoreAFRAM

Welcome to the Road of BaltimoreAFRAM!”

Date and time: June 18-19 12PM – 8PM
 Location: Druid Hill Park

Annual Juneteenth/Father’s Day Celebration and Marketplace

“Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom, community, family and culture, and is open to everyone.”
Date and time: Sun, June 19, 2022 1:00 PM – 5:00 PMLocation Eubie Blake National Jazz Institute and Cultural Center

847 North Howard Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

Juneteenth 2022 Block Party Celebration

“Honoring our history and celebrating the emancipation of African-Americans from slavery in the United States.”

Date and time: Sun, June 19, 2022 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Location 1700 Good Hope Rd SE, Washington, DC 20020

Juneteenth Celebration 2022!

“Honoring our history and celebrating the emancipation of African-Americans from slavery in the United States.”

Date and time: Sat, Jun 18, 2022, 9:00 AM

Location: 1128 Pennsylvania Ave, Baltimore, MD 21201

Black Music Month Concert & Celebration

“Celebrate Black Music Month & Juneteenth with the Urban Choral Arts Society!”

Date and time: Sat, Jun 18, 2022, 6:00 PM

Location: Murphy Fine Arts Center

2201 Argonne Drive, Baltimore, MD 21218

Black Girl Magic Stories: Juneteenth Celebration

“The BGMS Juneteenth Celebration is an annual event featuring a day of Black artists, creators, entreprenuers, and Black-owned buisnesses.”

Date and time:  Sat, June 18, 2022 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM

Location: Sandy Spring Museum

17901 Bentley Road, Ashton-Sandy Spring, MD 20860

PEACE IN THE PARK JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION OF FATHERHOOD

“Bless up! Get out in nature and join us in the celebration of Blackness and Fatherhood! We can’t wait to see all the beautiful faces!”

Date and time:  Sun, June 19, 2022 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Location: Lake Roland Park

1000 Lakeside Drive, Baltimore, MD 21210

 

