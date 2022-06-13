Black Tony: What Does Juneteenth Have To Do With Black Tony Being In The Woods?! [WATCH]

Black Tony is up early but still can’t make it to work. This time he tries to explain why he’s calling from the woods in South Carolina!

Even though he insists he’s out here trying to do “something for the community”, we think he needs to spend some time doing his research behind Juneteenth, because he may be in those woods a long time!

