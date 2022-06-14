Local
HomeLocal

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [6-14-2022]

We're highlighting Baltimore's black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Buy Black B'More DL GIF

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Meel’s Meal’s

Business Description: Your meals, Your way. Full service catering for Weddings, Corporate and Social Events

Business Website: IG: MealsbyJameel FB: Jameel Webster

Jernigan Syndicate Group, LLC

Business Description: Jernigan Syndicate Group is a Security & Investigation agency looking to employ local men and women for upcoming new contracts. Support the home team, JSG.

Business Website: https://jernigansyndicategroupllc.com/

Contractors United

Business Description:Transitions Your Visions To Reality  

Business Website: IG: contractors_united

 

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [6-14-2022]  was originally published on 92q.com

Close