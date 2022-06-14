Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [6-14-2022]

CLOSE
Meel’s Meal’s
Business Description: Your meals, Your way. Full service catering for Weddings, Corporate and Social Events
Business Website: IG: MealsbyJameel FB: Jameel Webster
Jernigan Syndicate Group, LLC
Business Description: Jernigan Syndicate Group is a Security & Investigation agency looking to employ local men and women for upcoming new contracts. Support the home team, JSG.
Business Website: https://jernigansyndicategroupllc.com/
Contractors United
Business Description:Transitions Your Visions To Reality
Business Website: IG: contractors_united
