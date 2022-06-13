Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

As Black Music Appreciation Month rolls on and Juneteenth looms ahead, artists new and established are back to showing off their talents. Meta Quest will add to the pot this coming weekend with Soul Sessions, featuring three dynamic performers.

Soul Sessions Kicks Off On Juneteenth Weekend

Soul Sessions is a new activation from the minds of Meta Quest, featuring Lucky Daye, UMI, and serpentwithfeet via a Juneteenth weekend showcase of vocal performances and interviews. Savvy music fans are probably well aware of St. Louis’ Daye, who won a Grammy Award this year for his EP, Table For Two. UMI, a native of Seattle, just released her major-label debut studio album this year in Forest in the City. Brooklyn by way of Baltimore vocalist serpentwithfeet rounds out the Soul Sessions artist pool.

The sessions are split up into three separate episodes and make their debut on June 16 at 1:00 pm ET on Oculus TV for the Quest. The sessions will also get the Always On treatment for users over 18 via the Venues space in Horizon Worlds starting at 7:00 pm ET on June 16 until 2:59 am ET on June 27.

Check out the trailer for Meta Quest Presents Soul Sessions below. Learn more here.

—

Photo: Meta

Meta Quest Rolls Out Soul Sessions For Juneteenth Weekend & Black Music Appreciation Month was originally published on hiphopwired.com