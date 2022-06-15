Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Governor Larry Hogan is calling for a committee to have mobile sports betting in place by the start of the NFL season.

Per WJZ, in a letter sent to the Sports Wagering and Application Review Commission, Gov. Hogan states that Marylanders are growing increasingly frustrated since mobile betting has launched in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C. but not in their state.

Currently, bettors can go to five casinos in the state and place in-person wagers, including the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Live! Casino in Hanover, the Horseshoe Baltimore, Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin, and the Hollywood Casino Perryville. According to figures released last week by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency, those casinos have contributed nearly $2.7 million to the state’s coffers in the current fiscal year.

Ahead of the committee’s next meeting on Thursday, Hogan urges that they prioritize mobile betting licenses and establish a “firm and transparent timeline” for residents to follow. He also called on the panel to release drafts of the application for a mobile sports wagering license and regulations.

By a vote of 5-2, the licenses were approved on Nov. 19. MGM National Harbor became the first operational sportsbook in the state on Dec. 9.

READ MORE: Sports Betting Officially Begins at Horseshoe, Live!, and MGM National Harbor Casinos

READ MORE: Sports Betting Could Be Underway As Soon As Friday At Horseshoe Casino

READ MORE: Sports Betting Licenses In Limbo As State Panel Decides Not To Take Action

Gov. Larry Hogan Calls For State Committee To Approve Mobile Sports Betting By Start Of NFL Season was originally published on 92q.com