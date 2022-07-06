Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Ravens Flock set your alarm clock! It’s that time of the year again!

The team announced that their 2022 Training Camp is scheduled for July 27 through Aug. 17 at the Under Armour Performance Center with the M&T Bank Stadium Practice scheduled for July 30.

According to the Ravens website, fans will be able to secure passes beginning on July 13. Masks will not be required, however, those who are unvaccinated are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines.

For more info including parking, FAQs, and to secure your pass, click here.

Ravens Training Camp Set To Begin July 27; Passes To Be Made Available For Fans was originally published on 92q.com