‘Pathological Liar’: Herschel Walker Trails Warnock Amid Questions Of Honesty And Mental Fitness

We might as well paint Walker orange, throw an unkempt toupee on him and call him Trump Back-2-Black.

As we previously reported, it was discovered that Walker has a secret son he appeared to be hiding from the public while chiding Black men for being absentee fathers. Then it was discovered he had two more secret children. Well, it turns out that his campaign had asked him about his love-on-the-low children and he lied to them about their existence, according to what an anonymous source told the Daily Beast. The source— who the publication described as a verified “closely connected adviser”—also said Walker’s aides knew he was lying because, again, Walker is Donald Trump if Donald Trump was a character on Good Times. (He tells dyno-lies. Sorry, I couldn’t help myself.)

From the Daily Beast:

They had expected him to lie, and had obtained documents in advance of that conversation verifying that Walker did indeed have another child, The Daily Beast has learned. They handed the documents to him, and after some more back and forth, Walker finally admitted it was true. His aides asked if there were any other children they needed to know about. Walker insisted this was it.

When the Daily Beast learned about the existence of that 10-year-old child in June and went to the campaign for comment, campaign manager Scott Paradise prepared a statement. But first, he went to Walker with a question: Be honest—are there any other kids?

No, Walker said.

The very next day, The Daily Beast reached out again, asking about yet another undisclosed child, a 13-year-old. The campaign approached Walker and asked again. This time, he acknowledged the teen was his.

The campaign verified that the 13-year-old was Walker’s son, and that he had yet another child—a daughter from his college days about 40 years ago.

The Daily Beast also claimed to have obtained text messages that show that due to Walker lying like he’s chronically allergic to reality, his own campaign advisors don’t trust him.

One aide reportedly said he lies “like he’s breathing” and that “he’s lied so much that we don’t know what’s true.” The Daily Beast also reported that three other advisors it interviewed called Walker a “pathological liar.”

Of course, Walker’s campaign manager, Scott Paradise, responded to all of this by—well—not directly denying it but instead ranting about “the left” and deflecting to Walker’s opponent Sen. Raphael Warnock, who currently has a 10-point lead in the polls.

“This is pure gossip with anonymous sources from a left-leaning publication who has been obsessed with Herschel and his family,” Paradise said. “This team is 100% committed to getting Herschel elected to the Senate. Unlike Raphael Warnock who has voted 96% of the time with Joe Biden, Herschel Walker will represent Georgians, not the swamp, in D.C.”

It’s funny how Republicans never consider themselves to be part of the proverbial “swamp” where legislators primarily vote along party lines. It’s the delusion for me.

Maybe that’s why they’re all just a bunch of liars.

