Bomb Beauty Shop LLC

Business Description: “Visit the Bomb Beauty Shop located in Pikesville for all your Aesthetic, Beauty, and Wellness Needs!”

Business Website: https://www.bombbeautiesshop.com/

Ikonic Live

Business Description: “Baltimore’s Premier Venue for Weddings and Special Events.”

Business Website: https://ikoniclive.com/

Swift Staffing

Business Description: “Swift Staffing is a black owned staffing agency that specializes in Administrative, Accounting, Human Resources, and Information Technology Staffing.”

Business Website: https://swiftstaffing.com/

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [7-12-2022] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com