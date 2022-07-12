Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Are you following the election and looking to make a few extra dollars? Well, you’re in luck because Baltimore City is offering $200 for election judges!

Volunteers will be paid $200 to be regular judges while a chief judge will make $275 for their time.

Below are the qualifications:

Qualifications for Election Judges:

Must be at least 16 years old or older

A registered voter in the State of Maryland

Able to speak, read, and write English

Physically and mentally able to work at least a 15-hour day

Willing to work outside your home precinct

Able to sit and/or stand for an extended period

All judges must be trained before they can serve. There are only three more days of election judge training.

If you are interested in doing this call 410-396-5580 for details.

The Primary Election is Tuesday, July 19.

Election 2022: Baltimore City Offering Volunteers $200 To Be Election Judges was originally published on 92q.com